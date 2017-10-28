This Liverpool Star Will Privately Think Great I Missed Spurs Mauling – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has conceded that Georginio Wijnaldum is now looking a better player because of his absence from Jurgen Klopp’s side.



The Dutch midfielder has recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of Liverpool’s 4-1 loss at Tottenham last weekend and has been picked in the team to play Huddersfield.











Wijnaldum is yet to score a goal for Liverpool away from home since joining the club last year and Lawrenson feels he wouldn’t have made much of a difference against Spurs.



The Liverpool legend also believes the midfielder could be privately happy that he missed the mauling at Wembley as it is making him look a better player.





Asked how much Liverpool missed the midfielder’s work rate against Spurs, Lawrenson said on LFC TV: “In all honesty, Gini away from home is not the same as Gini at home.

“To be fair, I don’t think he would have made much of a difference because nearly all the mistakes were individual.



“Whether he comes back into the team remains to be seen but he’s probably privately thinking, ‘thank goodness I missed that’ because he suddenly looks a better player.”



Wijnaldum has been a regular feature of Klopp’s side this season and has turned in 13 appearances for the club in all competitions.



Klopp has popped the Dutchman straight back into his side for the visit of the Terriers.

