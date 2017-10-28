Typical Jose Mourinho – Dominic Matteo Feels Man Utd Parked Bus Against Tottenham

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo feels that Jose Mourinho's Manchester United side produced a "park the bus" performance against Tottenham Hotspur and indicated it was exactly what he expected from the Portuguese.



Tottenham were expected to give Manchester United a thorough examination at Old Trafford in the Premier League contest, but had to make do without the injured Harry Kane.











The visitors created little against Mourinho's men bar a Dele Alli effort which went wide, while Manchester United forced Hugo Lloris to be at his best, Romelu Lukaku bringing out a good save from the Frenchman and hitting the woodwork with a header.



The only goal arrived from substitute Anthony Martial, as he got on the end of a Lukaku header to beat Lloris and secure a 1-0 win for the hosts.





Matteo says he saw much of what he expected and indicated that Mourinho's side are just set up to grind out results in big games rather than playing exciting football.