We Outplayed Huddersfield – Liverpool Star Hails Clinical Reds

Georginio Wijnaldum believes Liverpool outplayed Huddersfield Town in the second half at Anfield on their way to a 3-0 Premier League win over the Terriers.



Liverpool struggled to get going in the first half and spurned a golden opportunity to score when handed a penalty, but Mohamed Salah saw his effort saved by Jonas Lossl.











The Reds upped their efforts in the second half and enjoyed success, taking the lead through Daniel Sturridge in the 50th minute after a mistake from Town player Tommy Smith.



Roberto Firmino then headed Liverpool two ahead in the 58th minute, before Wijnaldum chipped in with a goal 15 minutes from time to record a comfortable win for the Reds at Anfield.





Wijnaldum admits that Liverpool found it difficult in the first half, while he also dismissed Salah missing from the spot.