06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 22:41 GMT

Derby County Boss Sweating On Fitness of Star For Visit To Leeds United

 




Derby County boss Gary Rowett believes that Tuesday evening's match against Leeds United could come too soon for attacker Johnny Russell.

The Rams had to make do without Russell for Saturday's 2-1 win away at Norwich City, the forward missing out due to a groin strain.




Rowett takes his side to Elland Road on Tuesday to take on Leeds in a Championship fitxture and the Derby boss admits that he is unsure whether Russell will be available.

The Rams boss was unwilling to risk him at Carrow Road and could again be without Russell, but Rowett is not concerned about the prospect of the attacker missing out.
 


"Johnny failed a fitness test on Friday, so I was a bit disappointed, really", Rowett was quoted as saying by the Derby Telegraph.

"He was OK running but just striking a ball was causing him some discomfort, so we felt it wasn't worth risking him.

"So we'll see how he recovers. It might be too soon for him on Tuesday, but we'll have a look at it.

"Hopefully, he'll be fit but we've got Andi Weimann there, who is chomping at the bit.

"Andi's waited after doing really well in the early part of the season and, of course, we've got other players who are desperate to start a game."

Derby are only one point behind fifth placed Leeds in the Championship standings and would leapfrog the Whites by winning at Elland Road.

Leeds have won three of their seven league matches at Elland Road so far this term.
 