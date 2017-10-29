Do This Away From Home – Former Liverpool Star Wants Reds To Make This Change

Follow @insidefutbol





Dominic Matteo has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to play two sitting midfielders in games away from Anfield as he feels the Reds' attacking desires are creating problems.



Liverpool have taken just five points from five away league games this season, conceding an astonishing 15 goals on their travels, the worst total in the entire Premier League and a trend which, if continued, could scupper their top four hopes.











Former Liverpool defender Matteo thinks Klopp should look to make a change in the middle of the park by playing two sitting midfielders who can protect the defence, arguing Emre Can is not the answer.



"Away from home I would play two defensive midfield players", Matteo explained on LFC TV.





" I know he thinks maybe Can can do that role, but away from home I'd have two in front of the back four", he continued.