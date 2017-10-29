XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 14:00 GMT

Do This Away From Home – Former Liverpool Star Wants Reds To Make This Change

 




Dominic Matteo has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to play two sitting midfielders in games away from Anfield as he feels the Reds' attacking desires are creating problems.

Liverpool have taken just five points from five away league games this season, conceding an astonishing 15 goals on their travels, the worst total in the entire Premier League and a trend which, if continued, could scupper their top four hopes.




Former Liverpool defender Matteo thinks Klopp should look to make a change in the middle of the park by playing two sitting midfielders who can protect the defence, arguing Emre Can is not the answer.

"Away from home I would play two defensive midfield players", Matteo explained on LFC TV. 
 


"I know he thinks maybe Can can do that role, but away from home I'd have two in front of the back four", he continued.

"We've got the players.

"At times we're all trying to get forward and we're creating our own problems.

"We need to think a little bit more defensively. Sometimes we are too front foot."

Liverpool are next on the road next weekend when they make the trip to the capital to play West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Reds' other away fixtures in November are at Sevilla in the Champions League and Stoke City in the Premier League.
 