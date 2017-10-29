Former Scotland Star Indicates Derek McInnes Could Snub Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland and Hearts midfielder Michael Stewart has indicated that Aberdeen's Derek McInnes may well not take the Rangers job even if it is on offer.



McInnes is believed to be Rangers' preferred target as they look to replace Pedro Caixinha and the Gers are tipped to soon approach Aberdeen for permission to speak to the 46-year-old.











The Aberdeen boss turned down the chance to take charge of English Championship side Sunderland in the summer and Stewart does not believe it is a given that Rangers will find him willing to head to Ibrox.



Stewart feels with off the pitch issues still present at Rangers, McInnes may well be wary about taking the job .





He said on BBC Sportsound: " This is not a straightforward call.