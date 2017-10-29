Good Thing Derby County Game Comes So Soon – Leeds United Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen believes it is good news the Whites are in action on Tuesday night as they have an opportunity to bounce back from defeat against Sheffield United quickly.



Christiansen's side came up short at Elland Road against the Blades, going down to a 2-1 defeat which means they are on an alarming run of five defeats in their last seven league games.











Leeds still sit in fifth spot in the Championship and next welcome Derby to Elland Road on Tuesday, with Christiansen believing the quick turnaround in games is perfect for the Whites.



He also feels there is enough time to analyse the defeat against Sheffield United.





" There will be time enough to analyse the game before the next one, and it’s good it’s on Tuesday", he was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post .