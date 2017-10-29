XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 14:28 GMT

He Could Take Maribor Apart On His Own – Former Liverpool Star Wants Red To Start Game

 




Phil Babb wants to see Jurgen Klopp hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a start for Liverpool against Maribor this week and argues the former Arsenal man could take the Slovenians apart on his own.

Liverpool splashed out between £35m and £40m to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the midfielder has struggled for game time so far at Anfield.




Questions have been raised over why Klopp paid such a sum for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but failed to sign another goalkeeper or centre-back, and the onus is on the England international to prove his worth.

Babb is a big fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain and wants to see him given an opportunity from the start at Anfield against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night. 
 


"I'd like to see Ox start", Babb said on LFC TV, looking ahead to the Maribor game.

"He's kept his head down. He's taken his chances when he's come on.

"He looks like he wants to do well and grab that opportunity.

"He needs more minutes and I hope he starts next week.

"I think he could take Maribor apart on his own."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was brought off the bench by Liverpool in the 66th minute of their 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
 