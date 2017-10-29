He Could Take Maribor Apart On His Own – Former Liverpool Star Wants Red To Start Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Phil Babb wants to see Jurgen Klopp hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a start for Liverpool against Maribor this week and argues the former Arsenal man could take the Slovenians apart on his own.



Liverpool splashed out between £35m and £40m to sign Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in the summer transfer window, but the midfielder has struggled for game time so far at Anfield.











Questions have been raised over why Klopp paid such a sum for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but failed to sign another goalkeeper or centre-back, and the onus is on the England international to prove his worth.



Babb is a big fan of Oxlade-Chamberlain and wants to see him given an opportunity from the start at Anfield against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night.





" I'd like to see Ox start", Babb said on LFC TV, looking ahead to the Maribor game.