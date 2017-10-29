XRegister
06 October 2016

29/10/2017 - 18:52 GMT

I’d Play Him Instead of David Luiz – Former Chelsea Star Eyes Change For Roma

 




Frank Sinclair is keen to see Chelsea boss Antonio Conte pick Andreas Christensen in his starting eleven for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Roma in Italy.

The Blues beat Bournemouth on Saturday and Conte went with a back three of Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger; Chelsea kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win.




Despite Chelsea keeping a clean sheet on the south coast, Sinclair was not convinced by Luiz and thinks in a crucial Champions League group game Christensen would be the better bet.

Christensen sat on the bench at Dean Court, but Conte has handed him regular minutes this term.
 


"I wouldn't mind seeing Christensen play in that game, just because of the way he defends properly and is really solid", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV, looking ahead to the Roma fixture.

"If I was picking that back three for Tuesday night it would be Christensen, Rudiger and Azpilicueta."

Chelsea sit top of Group C with seven points from three games, but Roma are just behind on five points and could leapfrog the Blues by beating them in Italy.

Third placed Atletico Madrid have two points from three games.
 