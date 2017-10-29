If Jose Mourinho Thinks Spurs Display Proves Title Credentials He’s Mistaken – Tim Sherwood

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has insisted that Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United side look a long way off being title favourites this season despite a solid start to their campaign.



Manchester United shrugged off some indifferent form to register a hard fought 1-0 win over fellow Premier League contenders Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.











Mourinho threw a gesture at his critics following the final whistle, apparently signaling to keep quiet and Sherwood admits that he understood his desire to fight back as the Manchester United manager has faced criticism over the last few weeks.



However, he believes Tottenham looked the hungrier team despite not having a shot on goal in the second half at Old Trafford and believes Manchester United are still not good enough.





The former Spurs boss does not believe Manchester United are playing well enough to be considered title favourites.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV: “There has been a lot of criticism since the game at Anfield and rightly so as his team had no intention of winning that football match [against Liverpool] and they were lucky to get away with it.



“I think there was one team who wanted to win the game more and I thought that was Tottenham and I disagree with him.



“What I mean to say is that we won’t big up Manchester United just because they are Manchester United, we’ll say what we see.



“At the moment if he thinks his team are playing well and are in pole position to win the Premier League, which he has been brought into this football club to do, then he is mistaken.”

