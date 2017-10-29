If Rangers Get Him It’s A Coup – Former Celtic Star Dubs Linked Belgian Boss “Winner”

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic forward Tony Watt, who is currently plying his trade in Belgium with OH Leuven, believes Rangers will have scored a coup if they can appoint Michel Preud'Homme as their new manager.



Rangers are hunting a new boss after sacking Pedro Caixinha on Thursday and former Belgium and Benfica goalkeeper Preud'Homme is being linked with the post.











The 58-year-old has had spells in charge of Standard Liege, Gent, Twente, Al-Shabab and Club Brugge – and Watt is a fan.



Watt, who turned out for Rangers' rivals Celtic before moving to Belgium, has seen Preud'Homme at close quarters in the Belgian top flight.





The Scottish forward has dubbed Preud'Homme a "winner" with words which may be concerning for his former club Celtic, if the Gers do land the Belgian.