06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 14:51 GMT

If Rangers Get Him It’s A Coup – Former Celtic Star Dubs Linked Belgian Boss “Winner”

 




Former Celtic forward Tony Watt, who is currently plying his trade in Belgium with OH Leuven, believes Rangers will have scored a coup if they can appoint Michel Preud'Homme as their new manager.

Rangers are hunting a new boss after sacking Pedro Caixinha on Thursday and former Belgium and Benfica goalkeeper Preud'Homme is being linked with the post.




The 58-year-old has had spells in charge of Standard Liege, Gent, Twente, Al-Shabab and Club Brugge – and Watt is a fan.

Watt, who turned out for Rangers' rivals Celtic before moving to Belgium, has seen Preud'Homme at close quarters in the Belgian top flight.
 


The Scottish forward has dubbed Preud'Homme a "winner" with words which may be concerning for his former club Celtic, if the Gers do land the Belgian.

Watt wrote on Twitter: "If Preud'Homme becomes the next Rangers manager it's a coup.

"He's a winner."

Preud'Homme has enjoyed managerial success, winning the Belgian league title with Standard Liege and Club Brugge, the Belgian Cup with Gent and Club Brugge, the Dutch Cup with Twente and the Saudi title with Al-Shabab.
 