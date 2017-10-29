It Means Great Deal To Me – Graeme Murty Delighted With Rangers Supporters’ Reception

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty is thrilled with how he is regarded by the Gers fans.



Murty was drafted in as caretaker boss earlier this year following the departure of Mark Warburton and he is now back in the post following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.











The development squad boss led the Gers for the first time in his second caretaker spell on Saturday and guided the team to an impressive 3-1 win away at Hearts.



Murty was well received by the Rangers faithful at Murrayfield and he is delighted with the esteem in which he is held by the supporters .





" I’ve been absolutely slaughtered for it in the changing room though! Somehow, I’ve got a really good reputation at the moment", Murty told Rangers TV.