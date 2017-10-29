XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/10/2017 - 21:49 GMT

It Means Great Deal To Me – Graeme Murty Delighted With Rangers Supporters’ Reception

 




Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty is thrilled with how he is regarded by the Gers fans.

Murty was drafted in as caretaker boss earlier this year following the departure of Mark Warburton and he is now back in the post following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha.




The development squad boss led the Gers for the first time in his second caretaker spell on Saturday and guided the team to an impressive 3-1 win away at Hearts.

Murty was well received by the Rangers faithful at Murrayfield and he is delighted with the esteem in which he is held by the supporters.
 


"I’ve been absolutely slaughtered for it in the changing room though! Somehow, I’ve got a really good reputation at the moment", Murty told Rangers TV.

"I’m not really precious about it, but the regard and the positivity I get from the people I see and meet has to be addressed, and when you go and you hear that, it means a great deal to me as a professional and as a person.

"But you have to go and recognise that and say thank you. It’s not easy being a fan of a football club – we understand it is hard and there are dark times and good times.

"But to show that level of support and come all the way through here was fantastic for the players and myself."

It is unclear how long Murty will be in temporary charge of Rangers, who are claimed to have made Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes their priority target.

The Gers could soon make an approach to speak to McInnes, who is under contract at Pittodrie until the summer of 2020, meaning the Ibrox outfit will need to dig deep in compensation if he wants the job.
 