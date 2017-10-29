RB Leipzig Supremo Rubbishes Bayern Munich Interest In Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has denied that Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool target Timo Werner, explaining the Bavarians top brass did not bring him up during discussions.



Bayern Munich hosted RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena at the weekend and played out a 2-0 victory over Mintzlaff's side.











The German giants rolled out the red carpet for the RB Leipzig hierarchy and Mintzlaff had lunch and dinner with Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.



And in-demand striker Werner did not come up during the discussions, while the president sees no reason that the Germany star should look to leave as he feels he can achieve all that is needed with RB Leipzig .





He told German broadcaster Sport1: "We had a pleasant lunch and dinner with FC Bayern, with Mr Rummenigge and Mr Hoeness. We talked about everything .