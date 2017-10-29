XRegister
06 October 2016

29/10/2017 - 22:15 GMT

RB Leipzig Supremo Rubbishes Bayern Munich Interest In Liverpool Target

 




RB Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has denied that Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool target Timo Werner, explaining the Bavarians top brass did not bring him up during discussions.

Bayern Munich hosted RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena at the weekend and played out a 2-0 victory over Mintzlaff's side.




The German giants rolled out the red carpet for the RB Leipzig hierarchy and Mintzlaff had lunch and dinner with Bayern Munich's Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

And in-demand striker Werner did not come up during the discussions, while the president sees no reason that the Germany star should look to leave as he feels he can achieve all that is needed with RB Leipzig.
 


He told German broadcaster Sport1: "We had a pleasant lunch and dinner with FC Bayern, with Mr Rummenigge and Mr Hoeness. We talked about everything.

"But we did not talk about Timo Werner.

"Therefore there is no enquiry or offer.

"If there were, we would be relaxed and would point to the contract and the happiness of the player.

"He has developed splendidly with us and taken the next steps. Therefore there is no reason for the player to say 'I was Germany's best striker last season, now I have to look for the next step'.

"He can make it with us. He is now playing in the Champions League!

"There we must have him and we will not let him go."

Werner bagged 21 goals in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig last term, while in the current campaign he has hit the net six times in all competitions.

The 21-year-old could not score at the Allianz Arena though as RB Leipzig lost 2-0.
 