06 October 2016

29/10/2017 - 14:11 GMT

This Is Reason Rangers Can Afford To Take Time Finding Right Boss – Former Gers Striker

 




Steven Thompson has told Rangers to take their time when it comes to appointing their new manager and says the Gers can afford to do so because of Graeme Murty.

Development squad boss Murty had a creditable spell as caretaker manager at Rangers last season following the departure of Mark Warburton.




He has again stepped into the breach after the sacking of Pedro Caixinha and guided Rangers to a 3-1 win away at Hearts on Saturday.

Murty made the call to restore Kenny Miller to the starting eleven and hand him the captain's armband – and the striker repaid him with a brace. 
 


Aberdeen's Derek McInnes is the leading contender to take over as Rangers manager, but Thompson has told the Gers board they can take their time to get it right due to Murty.

Thompson said on BBC Sportsound: "They don't need to rush the decision because they know that Graeme Murty can handle the situation in the meantime."

Murty was clear during his first spell as Rangers caretaker boss that he was not seeking the post full-time.

But the development manager's calm and composed nature has led to a number of Rangers fans suggesting he might be the perfect appointment.
 