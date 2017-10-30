Can Understand Alan Pardew Being Linked With Rangers Job Says Former Scotland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland international Michael Stewart says he can understand why Alan Pardew is being linked with the Rangers job.



The Gers are looking for a new manager after choosing to sack Pedro Caixinha last week; Graeme Murty has taken over as caretaker boss on a temporary basis.











Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is the current favourite for the vacant job at Ibrox, but former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United manager Pardew has also been linked with the role.



Stewart admits that Pardew has had success in management, albeit with a number of mixed spells, and says he can understand why the Englishman is being mooted as a contender .





" We've seen that name mentioned", he said on BBC Sport Scotland Facebook Live.