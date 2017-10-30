XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2017 - 13:40 GMT

Can Understand Alan Pardew Being Linked With Rangers Job Says Former Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Michael Stewart says he can understand why Alan Pardew is being linked with the Rangers job.

The Gers are looking for a new manager after choosing to sack Pedro Caixinha last week; Graeme Murty has taken over as caretaker boss on a temporary basis.




Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is the current favourite for the vacant job at Ibrox, but former Crystal Palace and Newcastle United manager Pardew has also been linked with the role.

Stewart admits that Pardew has had success in management, albeit with a number of mixed spells, and says he can understand why the Englishman is being mooted as a contender.
 


"We've seen that name mentioned", he said on BBC Sport Scotland Facebook Live.

"He's certainly one who's had a colourful past with mixed fortunes.

"He's been very successful relative to the club he's been at, at times, but then also there have been big drop offs and not so much success as well.

"So I can understand why he's being mentioned as he's out of work at the moment", Stewart added.

Pardew, 56, last worked for Premier League side Crystal Palace, but was shown the door at the end of last year.

The former Newcastle and West Ham boss has never managed outside England.
 