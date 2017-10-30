Celtic Have Nothing To Lose Against Bayern Munich Insists Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata believes that his team will have nothing to lose and everything to show against Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.



After losing the reverse group stage fixture in Germany 3-0 the Bhoys will come out at Celtic Park in order to show to their fans what they are capable of, according to the 26-year-old.







–



While the nature of the opposition may be daunting, the former Manchester City man insists that Celtic cannot be afraid and must just try to play their own game and see what happens.



“The team are excited. We are always looking forward to playing these type of games", Boyata said at a press conference.





“It’s a big moment for us. We want to do better than we did over there so it’s a chance for us to show everything.

“We have nothing to lose and everything to show. It’s a big opportunity for us to show what we can do.



“We just need to work as hard as we can, not be afraid, play our game and see what happens.”



Celtic's chances of going through to the round of 16 of the Champions League may depend hugely on the result as they are currently placed third in Group B, trailing second placed Bayern Munich by three points.



They will though be boosted by their recent run of form in the league, winning two of their last three league games post the Bayern Munich match.

