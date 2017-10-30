Celtic Relishing Bayern Munich Test Insists Brendan Rodgers

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that he and his team know well about the kind of test that awaits them against Bayern Munich, but claims it will be something that they will relish.



The Bhoys lost the earlier Champions League group stage fixture 3-0 away from home in Germany on 18th October and now will host the German champions yet again, this time at Celtic Park.











Rodgers and his team are well aware of the mammoth nature of the job awaits them and therefore the Northern Irishman took time to take off the pressure from his team ahead of the match.



According to Rodgers, his side will respect the quality of their opposition and do as much as they themselves can without worrying about the German giants.





“We’ll look to find a way to be competitive and see if we can get a result", Rodgers said at a press conference.

“We know the magnitude of the test, but it is one that we’ll really relish.



“We respect that they’re a very good side. All we can do is control what we can.“



As far as his team selection for the game is concerned, Rodgers said that he has 25 players at his disposal who have been giving their all in every game and whichever team plays it will be with a view to getting the best possible result.



“We have 25 players giving their all every day.



"Whichever one I play will be the team I think that can get us the result.”

