Celtic Star On Verge Of Receiving Maiden International Call-Up

France coach Didier Deschamps has pre-selected Celtic star Moussa Dembele in his squad for the upcoming friendlies against Wales and Germany, according to French sports magazine L’Equipe.



The striker, who has struggled with a hamstring injury this season, has thus far scored five goals in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants in the present campaign.











Dembele is yet to earn a senior cap for France, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.



However, the 21-year-old could make his senior France debut later in month as Deschamps included him in his provisional squad.





France, who will announce their final squad on Thursday, will face Wales on 10th November before taking on Germany four days' later.

Dembele will receive a great chance to impress Deschamps if he fares well against Bayern Munich when Celtic take on the German giants in the Champions League on Tuesday.



The youngster, who joined Celtic from Fulham in the summer of 2016, found the back of the net 32 times in 49 games in his first season in Scotland.

