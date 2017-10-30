Celtic Star Refusing To Put Ceiling On Bhoys’ European Ambitions

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong is refusing to put a ceiling on the club's ambitions in the Champions League and is still hopeful of the Bhoys booking a last 16 spot.
Brendan Rodgers' men currently sit in third spot in Group B with three points, three adrift of second placed Bayern Munich and six off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.
Celtic recently lost 3-0 at Bayern Munich, but host the Germans in the reverse group fixture this week knowing that victory would put them level on points with the Bavarians with two games left to play.
Third spot and Europa League football has been widely seen as Celtic's target, but Armstrong sees no reason why the Bhoys should not aim higher.
"If we can win on Tuesday night then I don’t see why second place can’t be achievable at all", Armstrong was quoted as saying by Herald Scotland.
"We have to aim as high as possible.
"We do not want to put a label on where we want to end up."
Bayern Munich warmed up for their trip to Scotland by beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Bundesliga action at the weekend and this coming weekend have a key league trip to Borussia Dortmund.
Celtic will hope the Bavarians are already mentally thinking about their journey to the Ruhr when they take to the pitch at Celtic Park.