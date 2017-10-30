Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings Earn Liverpool U23 Boss’ Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley has praised Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings’ performances in his side’s 2-1 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League 2 on Sunday.



Ings has been plagued by injuries since joining Liverpool from Burnley in 2015, with the striker managing just 17 minutes of first team action in the present campaign.











But the 25-year-old started against the Foxes at Prenton Park and provided the assist for Harry Wilson’s goal as the Reds broke the deadlock in the 27th minute.



The visitors equalised through Admiral Muskwe on the brink of half-time and Critchley brought on Solanke in the second half in search of goals.





Although Solanke, who joined Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer, gave a good account of himself after coming on, the Merseyside outfit failed to add to their tally; Leicester won the game, courtesy of an injury-time goal by Sam Hughes.

However, Critchley explained that he was pleased with Solanke and Ings, who he though was unfortunate to not get his name on the scoresheet.



“We spoke about hitting Dom and Danny before the game because they will press high and help us get up the pitch”, Critchley told the club’s official site.



“I thought Dom and Danny did that extremely well for us and Danny is unfortunate he hasn’t scored again.”



Solanke, who is yet to score for Liverpool, has also been used sparsely by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, with the 20-year-old thus far managing just 191 minutes of action over nine appearances in all competitions.

