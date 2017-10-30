Elland Road Is Electric – Derby Boss Still Haunted By Collapse At Leeds United

Derby County manager Gary Rowett admits he continues to be haunted by a trip to Elland Road as a player 20 years ago, ahead of taking the Rams to the ground to face Leeds United on Tuesday night.
Rowett, a former defender who turned out for Derby between 1995 and 1998, took on Leeds in 1997 at Elland Road.
Derby took a 3-0 lead in the fixture and seemed set for victory until Leeds rallied and eventually ran out 4-3 winners on the back of an "electric" atmosphere at Elland Road.
As such, Rowett knows what the Leeds crowd can do at Elland Road and expects Derby to encounter a hostile atmosphere on Tuesday night.
"Whenever anyone mentions Elland Road, I remember that fateful night that we went 3-0 up, then Harry Kewell scored just before half time and the crowd lifted", he told Derby's official site.
"They scored the equaliser in the 82th minute and you knew what was coming.
"The atmosphere was electric and they scored the winner to make it 4-3.
"It was a really hostile environment, we know what it’s like there.
"They’re not in great form but I’m sure they will be highly motivated so we have to go there and do another fantastic job."
Leeds have lost five of their last seven Championship matches and are experiencing a form slump.
With Derby just two places and a point worse off than fifth placed Leeds, Rowett knows victory for his side would send them above Thomas Christiansen's men in the league standings.