XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2017 - 15:47 GMT

Elland Road Is Electric – Derby Boss Still Haunted By Collapse At Leeds United

 




Derby County manager Gary Rowett admits he continues to be haunted by a trip to Elland Road as a player 20 years ago, ahead of taking the Rams to the ground to face Leeds United on Tuesday night.

Rowett, a former defender who turned out for Derby between 1995 and 1998, took on Leeds in 1997 at Elland Road.




Derby took a 3-0 lead in the fixture and seemed set for victory until Leeds rallied and eventually ran out 4-3 winners on the back of an "electric" atmosphere at Elland Road.

As such, Rowett knows what the Leeds crowd can do at Elland Road and expects Derby to encounter a hostile atmosphere on Tuesday night.
 


"Whenever anyone mentions Elland Road, I remember that fateful night that we went 3-0 up, then Harry Kewell scored just before half time and the crowd lifted", he told Derby's official site.

"They scored the equaliser in the 82th minute and you knew what was coming.

"The atmosphere was electric and they scored the winner to make it 4-3.

"It was a really hostile environment, we know what it’s like there.

"They’re not in great form but I’m sure they will be highly motivated so we have to go there and do another fantastic job."

Leeds have lost five of their last seven Championship matches and are experiencing a form slump.

With Derby just two places and a point worse off than fifth placed Leeds, Rowett knows victory for his side would send them above Thomas Christiansen's men in the league standings.
 