Elland Road Is Electric – Derby Boss Still Haunted By Collapse At Leeds United

Derby County manager Gary Rowett admits he continues to be haunted by a trip to Elland Road as a player 20 years ago, ahead of taking the Rams to the ground to face Leeds United on Tuesday night.



Rowett, a former defender who turned out for Derby between 1995 and 1998, took on Leeds in 1997 at Elland Road.











Derby took a 3-0 lead in the fixture and seemed set for victory until Leeds rallied and eventually ran out 4-3 winners on the back of an "electric" atmosphere at Elland Road.



As such, Rowett knows what the Leeds crowd can do at Elland Road and expects Derby to encounter a hostile atmosphere on Tuesday night .





" Whenever anyone mentions Elland Road, I remember that fateful night that we went 3-0 up, then Harry Kewell scored just before half time and the crowd lifted", he told Derby's official site.