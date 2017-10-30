XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/10/2017 - 17:38 GMT

Expectations At Liverpool Big – Reds Star On Recent Criticism

 




Joel Matip admits that at a club of Liverpool's stature the pressure of expectation is bound to be massive, but says they as players have to take any criticism which comes their way in their stride.

The Reds left the disappointment of a three league game winless run behind them to register a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Anfield on Saturday.




While the result was a welcome distraction for the players, Matip insists, he and his team-mates still cannot get over their loss against Tottenham the previous week.

According to the 26-year-old, the expectations at a club of Liverpool's stature are going to be huge given the kind of history they boast.
 


The Tottenham game was one where the players committed a lot of mistakes Matip believes, and he says that the criticism was natural. Now though their work will be to concentrate on the job at hand and move on, trying to extend their winning run.  

“At this club the expectations are big”, the Cameroon international told his club's official website.

“Are the criticisms always deserved? I don’t know, maybe. I don’t have to judge the criticism against us, I only do my best and carry on.

“Against Tottenham, me and the rest of the team made mistakes and we got criticised. This is what it means to belong to a big club, to be a professional footballer.

“A lot of people are looking, they are waiting, and if we don’t perform we expect them to do this. Of course it is tough but it is football.

“We are young, really young, we’re staying together, and we will improve.

“The players in this team, we are looking forward to what we can become, how we can develop, and we enjoy being part of this team.”
 