I See Shades of Leigh Griffiths – Scotland Boss On Nottingham Forest Star

Interim Scotland boss Malky Mackay believes that Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is a younger version of Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths.
Mackay has shaken up the Scotland squad for next month's friendly against the Netherlands, naming a number of uncapped players amongst the group.
Forest goal-getter Cummings is amongst those to receive a call and the 22-year-old could be in line for his senior Scotland debut against the Oranje.
Mackay is impressed with how Cummings has handled the switch from Scotland to England, with the striker having joined Nottingham Forest from Hibernian in the summer.
And Mackay revealed he sees shades of Griffiths in Cummings.
"Cummings, in the big games, is managing to step up to the plate", the interim Scotland boss was quoted as saying by STV.
"I think the next stage in his career was moving away from his home club, moving to England and playing against big, strong players who will challenge him every week.
"He is becoming a professional who can handle playing 90 minutes twice in one week.
"They've allowed me to monitor Jason regularly over the last couple of months and in him I see a young version of Leigh Griffiths.
"I see someone with pace, his finishing ability is second to none and it's time for him to start becoming the player people thought had great potential.
"It will do him good to be in and around experienced players and stake his claim for the years going forward."
Cummings has made 13 appearances across all competitions for Nottingham Forest so far this season, scoring four goals in the process.
He last struck for Mark Warburton's men at the end of September in a win over Sheffield United.