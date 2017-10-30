I See Shades of Leigh Griffiths – Scotland Boss On Nottingham Forest Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Interim Scotland boss Malky Mackay believes that Nottingham Forest striker Jason Cummings is a younger version of Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths.



Mackay has shaken up the Scotland squad for next month's friendly against the Netherlands, naming a number of uncapped players amongst the group.











Forest goal-getter Cummings is amongst those to receive a call and the 22-year-old could be in line for his senior Scotland debut against the Oranje.



Mackay is impressed with how Cummings has handled the switch from Scotland to England, with the striker having joined Nottingham Forest from Hibernian in the summer .





And Mackay revealed he sees shades of Griffiths in Cummings .