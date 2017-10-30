Leeds United Target Returns To Fold After Apologising To Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi is now available for selection for Groningen after apologising for his behaviour and returning to training.



Groningen dropped attacker Mahi and his team-mate Oussama Idrissi following a loss against Willem II due to the duo's "unacceptable attitude and behaviour".











Mahi has been accused of playing for a transfer by the club's general director, with a January transfer claimed to be in the best interests of all parties.



Now Mahi will have the chance to once again put himself in the shop window after he apologised to the club management and coaching staff on Monday morning, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad .





Along with team-mate Idrissi, Mahi has been restored to the first team squad and can train once again .