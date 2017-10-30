XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2017 - 17:01 GMT

Leeds United Target Returns To Fold After Apologising To Club

 




Leeds United target Mimoun Mahi is now available for selection for Groningen after apologising for his behaviour and returning to training.

Groningen dropped attacker Mahi and his team-mate Oussama Idrissi following a loss against Willem II due to the duo's "unacceptable attitude and behaviour".




Mahi has been accused of playing for a transfer by the club's general director, with a January transfer claimed to be in the best interests of all parties.

Now Mahi will have the chance to once again put himself in the shop window after he apologised to the club management and coaching staff on Monday morning, according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.
 


Along with team-mate Idrissi, Mahi has been restored to the first team squad and can train once again.

The Leeds linked star said: "I want nothing but to help the team, go to work and play football."

The winger, who is under contract with Groningen until 2019 and has been capped at senior international level by Morocco, has scored five goals in ten appearances for the Dutch side so far this season.

He missed losses over the last week against Roda in the Dutch Cup and Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie.
 