XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/10/2017 - 16:40 GMT

Massimo Cellino Learns Fate After Appealing Ross McCormack Leeds To Fulham Sale Charge

 




Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has been banned from footballing activities by the English Football Association for 12 months.

Cellino was charged with bringing the game into disrepute through his actions involving the transfer of Ross McCormack from Leeds to Fulham in the summer of 2014.




The Italian was originally handed an 18-month ban and a fine of £250,000.

But Cellino, who has since sold his shareholding in Leeds and is now the owner of Italian Serie B club Brescia, appealed the decision.
 


Now the FA has reduced Cellino's ban to a year and his fine to £100,000.

The FA ban does not apply outside English football, meaning Cellino is free to continue running Brescia.

The Italian sold 50 per cent of Leeds to countryman Andrea Radrizzani at the start of the year and then sold the remaining 50 per cent, also to Radrizzani, in the summer, bringing his time at Elland Road to an end.
 