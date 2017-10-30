Massimo Cellino Learns Fate After Appealing Ross McCormack Leeds To Fulham Sale Charge

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United chairman Massimo Cellino has been banned from footballing activities by the English Football Association for 12 months.



Cellino was charged with bringing the game into disrepute through his actions involving the transfer of Ross McCormack from Leeds to Fulham in the summer of 2014.











The Italian was originally handed an 18-month ban and a fine of £250,000.



But Cellino, who has since sold his shareholding in Leeds and is now the owner of Italian Serie B club Brescia, appealed the decision .





Now the FA has reduced Cellino's ban to a year and his fine to £100,000 .