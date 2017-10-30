New Rangers Manager Won’t Be Allowed To Change Club Model Insists Director of Football

Rangers' new manager will not be allowed to rip up the director of football model and revamped scouting set-up at Ibrox, the club's director of football Mark Allen says.
The sacking of Pedro Caixinha last week has left the Gers on the lookout for a new manager.
Caixinha agreed to the director of football model when he took over at Ibrox and Rangers appointed Allen to fill the role.
Allen has been spending his time building a new scouting network, with an eye on making sure academy talents have a route through to the first team through not recruiting in areas where there are prospects emerging.
Not all managers are fans of the director of football model, believing the manager alone should call the shots when it comes to transfer policy and potential arrivals.
But Allen insists the new man at Rangers will not be allowed to change the model in place as it is the club's philosophy.
Asked on Rangers TV whether the arrival of a new manager could impact upon structure or strategy, Allen replied: "No. This is a club-led philosophy and I think that is one of the most important things that the manager is a significant part of this.
"Obviously, the manager will pick the team and the tactics, but overall, we need to have a club-led philosophy and my job is to make sure whoever manages this football club fits into that philosophy."
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is currently the favourite to take charge at Rangers, but how he would feel working under a director of football is unclear.