Pep Guardiola Sees Much Scope For Young Duo To Progress

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that both Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane have special talent but still have huge space to reach their full potential.



Winger Sane scored one and helped set up another this weekend as the Citizens stretched their unbeaten run to 15 in all competitions this season by virtue of a 3-2 win against West Bromwich Albion. .











The Germany international has been a major contributor with goals as well as assists thus far, adding to the scoresheet eight times while also providing his team-mates with five assists.



Sterling is yet another player who has also impressed Guardiola with his performances, finding the back of the net nine times in 13 fixtures overall.





While the manager insists that the two players have shown a lot of talent so far, he is also of the opinion that they have lots to improve still.

"Sane is a guy with a special talent and he scored a fantastic goal but always I say to him and Raz – again, another goal – they still have a big, big gap to improve", Guardiola was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.



"I would like to tell them to be calm.



"Scoring goals is so important, playing well is so important, but still they can do better, I have no doubt about that.



"They are so young and we will take that opportunity to work with them and maybe we can help them."

