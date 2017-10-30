PHOTO: Can’t Stop Me Fulfilling My Potential, Leeds United Talent Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United talent Romario Vieira has vowed to keep on progressing no matter the obstacles in his way.



The Whites starlet is the brother of Ronaldo Vieira, who is now an established first team player at Elland Road and widely rated as one of the club's top young talents.











Romario plays for Leeds Under-23s and is hoping to impress and catch senior team head coach Thomas Christiansen's eye.



And the talent has vowed to keep on working hard to fulfil his potential, no matter the obstacles placed in his way.



“They” cant stop you from reaching your goals “they” can only slow you down.. ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/YzLlbz75tc — Romario Vieira (@RomarioVieira_0) October 30, 2017



Romario took to social media to post a photograph of himself in training at Leeds .