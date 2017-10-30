XRegister

06 October 2016

30/10/2017 - 20:46 GMT

PHOTO: Can’t Stop Me Fulfilling My Potential, Leeds United Talent Says

 




Leeds United talent Romario Vieira has vowed to keep on progressing no matter the obstacles in his way.

The Whites starlet is the brother of Ronaldo Vieira, who is now an established first team player at Elland Road and widely rated as one of the club's top young talents.




Romario plays for Leeds Under-23s and is hoping to impress and catch senior team head coach Thomas Christiansen's eye.

And the talent has vowed to keep on working hard to fulfil his potential, no matter the obstacles placed in his way.
 


Romario took to social media to post a photograph of himself in training at Leeds.

And he wrote: "“They” can't stop you from reaching your goals “they” can only slow you down."

It remains to be seen whether Christiansen will hand Romario a first team opportunity this term, especially with Leeds having targeted a top six finish in the Championship as their minimum goal.

Leeds are next in action on Tuesday night when they play host to Gary Rowett's Derby County at Elland Road.
 