PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues “Never Give Up” Rallying Cry

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has issued a rallying cry as he looks for the Gers to build on Saturday's 3-1 win away at Hearts.



Morelos played 87 minutes in the win at Murrayfield before being replaced by Eduardo Herrera.











The Colombian was snapped by from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki in the summer transfer window and has won over Gers fans with his tireless work ethic and nose for goal.



And Morelos is determined to continue giving his all for the Ibrox outfit.



Insistir persistir resistir y nunca desistir 🐃🐃💪👌❤️⚪️🔵🇬🇧🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/ZgMAWy2vNQ — Alfredo Morelos (@morelos2106) October 30, 2017



The striker took to social media to post a photograph of himself applauding in a Rangers shirt .