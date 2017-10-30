XRegister
X
06 October 2016

30/10/2017 - 21:13 GMT

PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues “Never Give Up” Rallying Cry

 




Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has issued a rallying cry as he looks for the Gers to build on Saturday's 3-1 win away at Hearts.

Morelos played 87 minutes in the win at Murrayfield before being replaced by Eduardo Herrera.




The Colombian was snapped by from Finnish giants HJK Helsinki in the summer transfer window and has won over Gers fans with his tireless work ethic and nose for goal.

And Morelos is determined to continue giving his all for the Ibrox outfit.
 


The striker took to social media to post a photograph of himself applauding in a Rangers shirt.

And he wrote: "Stress, persist, resist and never give up."

Morelos has made a total of 16 appearances across all competitions for Rangers so far this season, hitting the back of the net on eight occasions and providing his team-mates with two assists.

The 21-year-old Colombian has also been booked five times.
 