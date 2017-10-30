XRegister
X
06 October 2016

30/10/2017 - 21:31 GMT

Proven We Can Compete With Real Madrid – Tottenham Midfielder Confident

 




Mousa Dembele feels Tottenham Hotspur proved they can compete with Real Madrid when playing out a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu earlier this month.

Tottenham host Real Madrid in a Champions League group stage encounter on Wednesday, with Los Blancos tipped to enjoy the expansive playing surface at Wembley.




But Dembele, whose side lost away at Manchester United on Saturday, is confident about taking on the Spaniards, feeling Spurs have already proven they can live with the European champions; he is also keen to be given the vote to play after managing 30 minutes at Old Trafford.

"I want to play as much as possible and it would be good to play against them [Real Madrid].
 


"We showed over there that we can compete", Dembele told his club's official site.

Real Madrid went down to a shock 2-1 defeat away at Girona at the weekend and now sit eight points behing league leaders Barcelona, meaning the Champions League may be their most realistic major trophy chance.

The European champions are locked level on seven points with Tottenham at the top of Group H in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund and APOEL have one point each.
 