Rangers Star Ryan Jack Called Up To Scotland Squad

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been called up for the Scotland squad to face the Netherlands in a friendly match next month.



Following the departure of Gordon Strachan, Malky Mackay is in temporary charge and the former Cardiff City boss has chosen to include Jack in his squad.











Jack, who has yet to be capped by Scotland, is the only Rangers player included in the group.



There are other fresh faces too, with Aberdeen's Ryan Christie, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean all selected by Mackay .





First senior call-ups are also given to Nottingham Forest hitman Jason Cummings and Hibernian star Paul Hanlon .