06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/10/2017 - 12:32 GMT

Rangers Star Ryan Jack Called Up To Scotland Squad

 




Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has been called up for the Scotland squad to face the Netherlands in a friendly match next month.

Following the departure of Gordon Strachan, Malky Mackay is in temporary charge and the former Cardiff City boss has chosen to include Jack in his squad.




Jack, who has yet to be capped by Scotland, is the only Rangers player included in the group.

There are other fresh faces too, with Aberdeen's Ryan Christie, Graeme Shinnie and Kenny McLean all selected by Mackay.
 


First senior call-ups are also given to Nottingham Forest hitman Jason Cummings and Hibernian star Paul Hanlon.

Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper is also included in the squad and the defender will be looking to win his first cap for Scotland.

Celtic star Callum McGregor is included and a Scotland debut could be on the cards for the in-form Bhoys man, who Strachan overlooked.

Both Scotland and the Netherlands have failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup.
 