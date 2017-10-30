XRegister
30/10/2017 - 18:19 GMT

Romelu Lukaku Is About More Than Scoring Goals – Jose Mourinho

 




Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho believes that the job of a striker is not merely restricted to scoring goals and Romelu Lukaku should be above criticism.

The Manchester-based club's record signing managed to score as many as eleven goals in his first ten matches for the Red Devils, but has since failed to find the back of the net in the last five games.




Mourinho though sees no reason to worry about Lukaku's form as he believes that the Belgian does a vital job for the team, other than just scoring goals, and therefore criticism should not head his way.

As far as the situation within the team is concerned, the manager said that the former Everton man remains untouchable and so he feels the situation should be the same when it comes to his treatment by the fans.
 


"What he does for the team is fantastic and to play football for a striker is not just about scoring goals", the manager was quoted as saying by the BBC.  

"I think Romelu is one of the players who should be untouchable in terms of respect from everyone.

"For me, he is untouchable in my team and I think he should be untouchable in the support and the respect he deserves from the fans."

Lukaku was instrumental in setting up Anthony Martial's goal against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday as the Red Devils won 1-0.
 