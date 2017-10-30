XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

30/10/2017 - 13:13 GMT

We’re Still In Playoffs – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen Plays Down Form Slump

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has sent out a defiant message ahead of his side's meeting with Derby County at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Christiansen guided his side to a superb start to the season and the Whites were top of the table, but in recent weeks a form slump has gripped the Yorkshire giants, who have now lost five of their last seven Championship matches, along with exiting the EFL Cup.




Alarm bells are starting to ring amongst Leeds fans, with questions being asked about the quality of the summer signings, but Christiansen insists that with the club sitting in fifth spot in the table, there is no issue.

"We are still in the playoffs, a position we all would have signed for until now", he said at a press conference.
 


"In this league it is very tough, you know that you make a few mistakes and many times that costs you three points", Christiansen added.

The Leeds boss also insists that there is no crisis of confidence on the part of the players, who he continues to trust in.

"The players are confident because they have my confidence.

"The players are professional and know that sometimes you are up and sometimes you are down.

"I am feeling, I like the pressure."

Leeds have won just three of their seven matches at Elland Road in the Championship this season, being beaten at the ground on two occasions.
 