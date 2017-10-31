XRegister
31/10/2017 - 17:25 GMT

Bayern Munich Stars Will Thrive On Celtic Park Atmosphere Warns Former Bhoy

 




Former Celtic midfielder Paul Lambert believes that Bayern Munich will be pushed on by the amazing Celtic Park atmosphere, in spite of missing a number of key players.

The German giants will be away from home playing against Scottish champions Celtic in a Champions League group stage match later tonight as they hope to secure their place in the last 16 of the tournament.




The Bavarians will be missing two key players in the match, with both forwards Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller being absent due to injuries.

However, Lambert is impressed with Bayern Munich's squad depth and insists that even without some of their key stars they have to capability to be lethal.
 


Moreover, the atmosphere of Celtic Park will spur them on as they look to repeat the 3-0 result from their last match in Germany against the same opponents, Lambert feels.  

On the absence of Lewandowski and Muller Lambert told BBC Scotland: "They are big players but I'm not so sure they will be missed.

"Bayern are still a top, top side and have players who will thrive on the atmosphere.

"They have one of the best back fours that I've seen in a long time.

"Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are excellent in their build up play, Joshua Kimmich is a terrific young right-back and David Alaba is right on top of his game."
 