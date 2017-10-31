Celtic Can’t Keep Saying They’re Learning – Former Bhoy Wants Champions League Mark Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert believes that Scottish champions Celtic need to make their mark in the Champions League as they cannot continue saying that they are still learning.



The Hoops are scheduled to take on German giants Bayern Munich in their fourth match of Champions League group stage tonight as they hope to make headway towards progressing through to the next round.











Lambert, who himself was a Celtic player from 1997 to 2005, insists that the Bhoys cannot simply say that they are still learning if they are knocked out of the tournament even this time around.



While gaining experience is an important thing, Lambert also feels that making a mark is equally important for a team, and being Scottish champions Celtic have to do that, without giving excuses.





"I don't think you learn in the Champions League, you have to hit the ground running", Lambert told BBC Scotland.

"It's too big a competition to say you are learning all the time.



"Yes, you might get the experience but I think you're trying to make a mark in it and to do that you have to be performing at the top of your game.



"Celtic have done great to get to the Champions League but there has to come a point when you say you can't keep learning all the time – you have to make a mark in it."



Celtic are currently placed third in Group B with three points, having won their only match against Anderlecht.



They lost 3-0 at Bayern Munich earlier this month.

