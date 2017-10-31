Celtic Fans Will Demand Attacking Football Against Bayern Munich – Former Bhoy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic star Paul Lambert has insisted that irrespective of the calibre of the opponents, the fans’ level of expectancy is always huge at Paradise.



Bayern Munich will visit the iconic stadium tonight to take on the Hoops in a Champions League Group B fixture.











Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has time and again said that his side will not abandon their attacking style of play while facing heavyweight teams.



And Lambert, who won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund, explained that the fans of a club of Celtic’s stature always expect their team to be on the front foot at home, irrespective of the quality of the opponents.





However, the former Aston Villa boss was quick to add that playing aggressively does not mean leaving gaps at the back, which the top teams will easily exploit.

"At any big club, the fans expect you to be on the front foot”, Lambert told BBC Scotland.



"You have to be really concentrated and disciplined.



“When you defend, you have to do that really strongly as a team.



“You can't come out and leave gaps or you'll get hurt.



"But, by the same token, you have to get on the front foot and try to win because the fans will demand it.



"It doesn't matter who comes to Celtic Park, the fans' level of expectancy is huge."



Celtic, who lost the corresponding fixture against Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena earlier in the month, were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain at Paradise in September.

