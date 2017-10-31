David Luiz Starts – Chelsea Team vs Roma Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Roma vs Chelsea

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their side and substitutes to lock horns with Italian giants Roma at the Stadio Olimpico this evening.



The two sides played out a 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this month in the reverse Champions League group stage fixture and Blues boss Antonio Conte will want his men to take a big step towards the last 16 by taking all three points this time around.











Conte must make do without Victor Moses, who is out with a hamstring complaint, while he has also not risked N'Golo Kante.



The Italian boss has Thibaut Courtois between the sticks, while in defence he picks David Luiz, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger. Pedro Rodriguez is handed a start, along with Cesc Fabregas and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Eden Hazard plays, as does Alvaro Morata



If the former Juventus coach needs to try to change the course of the game then he has a number of options on the bench, including Danny Drinkwater and Willian.



Chelsea Team vs Roma



Courtois; Rüdiger, Cahill, David Luiz; Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard



Substitutes: Caballero, Drinkwater, Kenedy, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Christensen

