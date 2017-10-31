Everton Not Poised To Approach Burnley For Sean Dyche Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are not on the verge of making an approach to Burnley for manager Sean Dyche, according to the Burnley Express.



With David Unsworth doing little to suggest that his caretaker role will be turned into a full time appointment, Everton are pressing ahead with their attempt to get a new manager.











The Toffees have continued to flounder since Ronald Koeman’s sacking earlier this month and Burnley boss Dyche is believed to be the man the Merseyside club want at the moment.



Dyche’s Burnley side moved up to seventh in the league table following their win over Newcastle United on Monday, but the 46-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Turf Moor.





And there is speculation that Everton are set to approach Burnley in the next 24 hours to seek permission to speak to their manager, but the Toffees will take more time to decide on a new man for the job.

It has been claimed that Everton are aware of the compensation they would have to shell out in order to take Dyche away from Turf Moor, but Unsworth is expected to remain in charge until at least the international break.



It has also been claimed that the latest talk of Everton making an imminent move for Dyche has not emanated from Merseyside.



It remains to be seen whether Burnley decide to offer an improved contract to the 46-year-old to fight off interest from Everton.

