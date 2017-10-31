Hugo Lloris Hails Team-Mate As Example For Young Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Hugo Lloris is of the opinion that his Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Harry Kane is the perfect role-model for young players as he is ambitious and is always willing to challenge himself.



Kane has established himself as one of football's most prolific strikers, winning back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots and his goals played a key role in helping Spurs to remain in the title race for the last two seasons.











The striker has been in great form in the current campaign too, scoring 13 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions as the north London club currently find themselves third in the Premier League table.



And Lloris, who feels Kane is a real leader in his own way, thinks the 24-year-old possesses all the ingredients to be a perfect role model for the younger players.





“He is a competitor and works hard”, Lloris told Spanish daily AS.

“He's like me, he likes to challenge himself.



“That's why he's so ambitious and he's so sure of himself.



“He wants to score goals all the time, and if he scores a goal he wants to score two more.



“That’s his style of leadership. He does not need to talk, make noise or show off in the dressing room.



“He just needs to show himself. This is what young players should see.



“The leader is shown on the field, in training, in the gym, in the game. And then, yes, you can use your voice.



“And Kane is the perfect example because if he has to stay late to finish a session, he will stay.”



Kane, who missed Tottenham’s 1-0 loss to Manchester United at the weekend, could return to action against Real Madrid in a Champions League fixture at Wembley on Wednesday.

