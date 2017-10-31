XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2017 - 17:22 GMT

I Won’t Even Watch Girona Game – Mauricio Pochettino On Preparing For Real Madrid

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he will not read too much into Real Madrid’s current form ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game.

Real Madrid are second in their Champions League group behind Tottenham, but their real concerns are in the league where they suffered a shock defeat at Girona at the weekend.




The loss left them eight points behind Barcelona in the league table and many believe the league is already out of Real Madrid’s reach at an early stage of the season.

The European champions are under pressure to win the Champions League for the third time in a row and are under duress to get a result at Wembley, but Pochettino is not reading too much into their situation.
 


The Tottenham boss stressed that ahead of the game his analysis of the Real Madrid side has not involved the Girona game and he believes there is enough quality in Zinedine Zidane’s squad to turn things around at Wembley against Spurs.  

Asked if it is a good time to play against Real Madrid, Pochettino said in a press conference: “My answer will be tomorrow after the game.

“You never know. Sometimes you can believe it’s better after a defeat or sometimes when they’re relaxed and confident.

"We need to be focused on us not them.

“We will watch nothing related with Girona.

"We only analyse the Champions League games and when we played them 15 days ago.

"Real have the capacity within matches two days apart to change completely.

“That is why it’s important for us to be focused on us and what we can do.”
 