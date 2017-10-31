XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2017 - 15:18 GMT

I Would Choose This Tottenham Star Over Neymar All Day Long – Peter Schmeichel

 




Manchester United and Denmark legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed that he would rather have Christian Eriksen in his team than Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

Eriksen has been the creative hub of Tottenham’s impressive team in recent seasons and has developed into one of the best players in the Premier League since his arrival in 2013.




A leading player for both club and country, the creative midfielder is being talked up as one of the best players in world football at the moment on current form.

Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, whose side will take on Eriksen’s Denmark in the World Cup playoffs next month, feels the Dane can easily be termed one of top stars of the game at the moment.
 


And Schmeichel insisted that given a choice between the Tottenham star and the world’s most expensive player Neymar he would choose his countryman Eriksen.  

The former goalkeeper took to Twitter and wrote: “If I had to choose between Neymar and Eriksen, I’d go Eriksen all day long.”

Eriksen has again been a bright spark for Tottenham this season and Schmeichel and a lot of Danes will be hoping that he will be able to produce the goods for his country against Ireland.
 