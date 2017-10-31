Inter Plotting Swoop For Manchester City Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are plotting to make a transfer play for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, who has also been linked with a move to Juventus and Manchester City.



The Uruguayan defender’s future at Atletico Madrid has been subject to much conjecture since last summer as his contract will expire at the end of the current campaign.











While there is talk of Atletico Madrid preparing a new three-year deal for the defender, a number of clubs have been circling around him in order to snare him away from the Spanish giants.



And according to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, the Nerazzurri are laying down plans to make a move for the Uruguay international and have identified him as a top target for the upcoming windows.





A summer approach is more likely, but Inter are not the only club interested in the 22-year-old defender as even Juventus and Manchester City have also been keeping an eye on him.

Juventus officials met the player’s agent during the summer window and have since been keeping a watch on his progress with a view to making a move for him soon.



Gimenez has struggled to become a regular starter at Atletico Madrid and has only made seven senior appearances for the club this season.

