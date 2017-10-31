Jose Mourinho Sure Manchester United Can Win Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has insisted that Manchester United can upset the odds and win the Champions League this season.



Manchester United have done well and have earned maximum points from their opening three group games on their return to the elite European club competition.











However, few are backing them to go all way and the win in the competition and the general assumption is that they still lack the quality to compete with the elite of European football.



But Mourinho thinks otherwise and believes Manchester United have the ability to go against conventional thinking and win the Champions League at the end of the season.





He pointed out that his triumphs in the competition with FC Porto and Inter came against all odds, while his Real Madrid side failed to even play in one final despite being strong contenders.

Mourinho told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV: “We can win the Champions League.



“Porto were not favourites and they won, Inter were not favourites and they won, but Real Madrid were favourites and they lost three semi-finals.”



A win over Benfica this evening would near enough guarantee Manchester United a last 16 berth and Mourinho believes then they will have to go all cylinders firing in the competition.



“The most important thing is now is to get through the group stage and then we have to give our everything [to win].”

