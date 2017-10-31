Leeds United Add Former AC Milan Coach To Thomas Christiansen’s Coaching Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have added former AC Milan coach Gianni Vio to head coach Thomas Christiansen's staff.



The Whites' dire form continued on Tuesday night with a 2-1 defeat at home against Derby County and the pressure is starting to mount on the former coach of Cypriot side APOEL.











Leeds appear to believe Christiansen needs help when it comes to defending from set pieces.



And as such, according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites have added set piece coach Vio to the coaching staff .





Vio counts AC Milan and Brentford amongst his former clubs.