06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2017 - 22:39 GMT

Leeds United Add Former AC Milan Coach To Thomas Christiansen’s Coaching Team

 




Leeds United have added former AC Milan coach Gianni Vio to head coach Thomas Christiansen's staff.

The Whites' dire form continued on Tuesday night with a 2-1 defeat at home against Derby County and the pressure is starting to mount on the former coach of Cypriot side APOEL.




Leeds appear to believe Christiansen needs help when it comes to defending from set pieces.

And as such, according to BBC Radio Leeds, the Whites have added set piece coach Vio to the coaching staff.
 


Vio counts AC Milan and Brentford amongst his former clubs.

Leeds are now in freefall and only Burton Albion have taken fewer points in the Championship over the last six games.

Christiansen will now look to get Leeds back on track at Brentford, with the Whites due to head to the capital for their next match at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Vio can have a positive impact on the training pitch ahead of the trip to Griffin Park.
 