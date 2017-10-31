Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have officially named their side and substitutes to play host to German giants Bayern Munich in a Champions League group stage fixture at Celtic Park this evening.



The Bhoys lost the reverse group game 3-0 at the Allianz Arena earlier this month and are now three points behind Bayern Munich in their group as they hunt a top two finish; Paris Saint-Germain top the pile.











Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is without defenders Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko, while Patrick Roberts picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend.



Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal and at the back the Celtic manager selects Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Nir Bitton. James Forrest is handed a chance to impress, while Scott Brown will look to control the game from midfield. Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Moussa Dembele.



If the former Liverpool boss needs to look to his bench at any point in the 90 minutes he has several options available, including Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.



Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Bitton, Forrest, Brown, Armstrong, Tierney, McGregor, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Griffiths, Gamboa, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, Ajer

