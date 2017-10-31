XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2017 - 18:34 GMT

Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Bayern Munich
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their side and substitutes to play host to German giants Bayern Munich in a Champions League group stage fixture at Celtic Park this evening.

The Bhoys lost the reverse group game 3-0 at the Allianz Arena earlier this month and are now three points behind Bayern Munich in their group as they hunt a top two finish; Paris Saint-Germain top the pile.




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is without defenders Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko, while Patrick Roberts picked up a hamstring injury at the weekend.

Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal and at the back the Celtic manager selects Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Nir Bitton. James Forrest is handed a chance to impress, while Scott Brown will look to control the game from midfield. Callum McGregor and Scott Sinclair support Moussa Dembele.

If the former Liverpool boss needs to look to his bench at any point in the 90 minutes he has several options available, including Tom Rogic and Leigh Griffiths.

 


Celtic Team vs Bayern Munich

Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Bitton, Forrest, Brown, Armstrong, Tierney, McGregor, Sinclair, Dembele

Substitutes: De Vries, Griffiths, Gamboa, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, Ajer 
 