Let’s Get Europa League Football – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Step Forward Despite Loss

Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on Celtic securing Europa League football in the new year after they went down 2-1 at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.



Bayern Munich took the lead at Celtic Park in the 22nd minute after Kingsley Coman took advantage of hesitation on the part of Bhoys defender Dedryck Boyata to steal in and score.











But Celtic were not disheartened and eventually pulled level with 16 minutes left in the match when Callum McGregor struck.



Parity however did not last long and when Javi Martinez rose above Nir Bitton to connect with a header, Bayern Munich were back in front with 77 minutes on the clock .





It ended 2-1 to the German champions, who now have a six-point advantage over third placed Celtic with two group games left to play .