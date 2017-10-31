Let’s Get Europa League Football – Brendan Rodgers Hails Celtic’s Step Forward Despite Loss

Brendan Rodgers has set his sights on Celtic securing Europa League football in the new year after they went down 2-1 at home against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Bayern Munich took the lead at Celtic Park in the 22nd minute after Kingsley Coman took advantage of hesitation on the part of Bhoys defender Dedryck Boyata to steal in and score.
But Celtic were not disheartened and eventually pulled level with 16 minutes left in the match when Callum McGregor struck.
Parity however did not last long and when Javi Martinez rose above Nir Bitton to connect with a header, Bayern Munich were back in front with 77 minutes on the clock.
It ended 2-1 to the German champions, who now have a six-point advantage over third placed Celtic with two group games left to play.
Rodgers believes his men have taken a big step forward in terms of their competitiveness at Champions League level, with the Celtic manager now setting his sights on securing third place and with it Europa League football.
"The level of composure and quality we showed out there, I was very proud of the team and we caused them lots of problems", Rodgers was quoted as saying by BBC Scotland.
"Bayern are a quality team, but we are disappointed with the goals and you get punished at this level.
"But we looked like a team who are developing at this level and there are so many positives to take from the game.
"It is another step for us being a competitive side, and playing football, at this level", Rodgers stressed.
"It is a huge step for the confidence.
"Now we have to finish these two games and, if we can get European football after Christmas, that will be an achievement."