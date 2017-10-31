Man Utd Won’t Ease Up Insists Nemanja Matic As Red Devils On Verge of Last 16

Nemanja Matic says that Manchester United will not ease off in their Champions League group despite being on the verge of qualifying for the last 16 after beating Benfica 2-0.
The Red Devils took the lead on the stroke of half time after a shot from Matic took a deflection off Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar and went into the back of the net.
Benfica looked to push back in the second half and did force Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to pull off two good saves.
And the Portuguese giants were made to pay for not taking their chances when Douglas brought down Anthony Martial in the penalty area and Daley Blind stepped up to score from the spot with 12 minutes left.
It ended 2-0 at Old Trafford and the Red Devils need a further point from their remaining two group games to progress.
Jose Mourinho's men are on the verge of booking a last 16 spot, but Matic says there will be no easing up.
"It was good to keep winning and a very important three points for us", Matic said on BT Sport.
"Benfica played well tonight but we showed character. I hope the supporters enjoyed it.
"Benfica did not surprise me, they are a talented team and I knew they would come here to play good football.
"I was there two-and-a-half years and they do not deserve to have any points.
"We have to be focussed until the end, we have to fight in the last two games and will go out to win them", the former Chelsea man added.
Manchester United will next travel to Switzerland to play FC Basel towards the end of next month before rounding off their campaign by hosting CSKA Moscow at the start of December.