Man Utd Won’t Ease Up Insists Nemanja Matic As Red Devils On Verge of Last 16

Nemanja Matic says that Manchester United will not ease off in their Champions League group despite being on the verge of qualifying for the last 16 after beating Benfica 2-0.



The Red Devils took the lead on the stroke of half time after a shot from Matic took a deflection off Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar and went into the back of the net.











Benfica looked to push back in the second half and did force Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea to pull off two good saves.



And the Portuguese giants were made to pay for not taking their chances when Douglas brought down Anthony Martial in the penalty area and Daley Blind stepped up to score from the spot with 12 minutes left .





It ended 2-0 at Old Trafford and the Red Devils need a further point from their remaining two group games to progress.