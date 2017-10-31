XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

31/10/2017 - 16:45 GMT

Napoli Coach Makes Surprising Choice As Manchester City’s Dangerous Player

 




Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has indentified Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson as one of the most important figures in Pep Guardiola’s team.

Despite suffering a 2-1 defeat at the Etihad earlier this month, Napoli earned huge credit for putting Manchester City under pressure, especially in the second half when Guardiola’s defence was given an examination.




The Serie A leaders are hoping to derail the Manchester City bandwagon at the San Paolo on Wednesday night and Sarri has identified goalkeeper Ederson as one of the key players for Guardiola.

The Napoli coach was highly impressed with the way the Brazilian showed calm and composure to play out from the back and stick to Manchester City’s game plan despite his side putting him under pressure at the Etihad.
 


However, he did add any of the Manchester City attackers could be the man to watch on the night.  

Asked to identify the most dangerous player for Manchester City, Sarri said in a press conference: “Ederson.

“He didn’t miss an opportunity to play out from the back, playing around 50 passes to the defenders and they were all good passes despite our pressure.

“For the rest, you can name anyone randomly from their attack.”

Napoli are leading the Serie A table after winning ten of their eleven league games, but Manchester City have also been in imperious form in the Premier League.
 