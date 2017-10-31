Possible Back Three – Leeds United Team vs Derby County Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Derby County in a Championship encounter this evening.



The Whites are on an alarming run of form which has seen them lose five of their last seven Championship matches. However, Thomas Christiansen's men still sit in fifth spot in the table, thanks to their fine displays at the start of the campaign.











Leeds remain without striker Caleb Ekuban, who has a foot issue, while Gaetano Berardi and Kalvin Phillips are suspended.



Christiansen sticks with Andy Lonergan in goal, while at the back he picks Pontus Jansson to partner Matthew Pennington, while Luke Ayling also plays in what may be a back three. Eunan O'Kane and Ronaldo Vieira will look to control midfield, while Kemar Roofe, Stuart Dallas, Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski are also selected. Pierre-Michel Lasogga is up top.



If the Dane needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Pablo Hernandez and Hadi Sacko.



Leeds United Team vs Derby County



Lonergan, Ayling, Pennington, Jansson, O'Kane, Vieira, Roofe, Dallas, Saiz, Alioski, Lasogga



Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Anita, Klich, Hernandez, Sacko, Grot

