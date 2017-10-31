Stop Him And You’ll Stop Roma – Chelsea Legend Picks Danger Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea legend Pat Nevin believes the Blues will go a very long way towards stopping Roma if they manage to thwart the threats posed by Edin Dzeko tonight.



Dzeko has been in sublime form in the current campaign, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances in all competitions for Roma.











The striker terrorised Chelsea’s defence in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier in the month and found the back of the net twice in the 3-3 draw.



And Nevin, who thinks the former Manchester City man is playing the best football in his career presently, urged Chelsea to keep Dzeko in check.





“I have watched quite a few of Roma’s recent matches and he is looking better, stronger and more tactically astute than he has at any time in his career”, he wrote in his column on Chelsea’s official site.

“In the simplest terms, if you stop him you have gone a very long way to stopping Roma.”



Chelsea presently find themselves top of Group C with seven points from three games, while Roma are second with five points; Atletico Madrid occupy third spot with two points.



Given how the group currently stands, Nevin is of the opinion that it would be an exceptional result for Chelsea if they manage to hold Roma to a draw at the Stadio Olimpico.



“It does seem like giving a lot of consideration given to the opposition when Antonio [Conte] could confine his thoughts purely to our own strengths”, he continued.



“Is it being too negative? I do not think so.



“This is such a vital game in the group, maybe the pivotal one, and we really do not want to lose it.



“Purely for the way the arithmetic of the group has panned out, a draw would be an exceptional result, even if a win would of course be perfect.”

